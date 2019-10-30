Howard leads Kentucky past Southern Indiana in exhibition

Rhyne Howard scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half as the Kentucky women's basketball team topped Southern Indiana 80-44 on Wednesday night in an exhibition contest at Memorial Coliseum.

After being held to three points in the first 20 minutes, Howard scored 12 points in the third period and added three in the fourth for her 20-point total. Freshman Emma King made four of seven shots from behind the arc for 12 points, while senior Sabrina Haines added 11. In all, nine Wildcats scored in the game.

Kentucky hit 30 of 61 (49.2 percent) from the field, including 10 of 28 (35.7 percent) from behind the arc. Meanwhile, USI made only 14 of its 55 shots (25.5 percent), including four of 13 (30.7 percent) from long range. The Cats held a 42-32 advantage on the boards and outscored the Screaming Eagles 32-20 in bench points.

