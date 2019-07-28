Howard leads Team USA to FIBA U19 World Cup Championship

Kentucky standout Rhyne Howard averaged 13.1 points per game and helped lead Team USA to the FIBA U19 World Cup Championship.

The Americans beat Australia in overtime Sunday in Bangkok, Thailand to capture the gold.

Howard was also named to the all-tournament team for her performance.

No. 1 in FIBA's world youth women's rankings, the USA went 7-0 throughout the event starting with wins against Australia, South Korea and Hungary in preliminary rounds before defeating Germany, Canada and Belgium to advance to the finals vs. Australia. Team USA would be tested the most all week in the final, prevailing in overtime vs. Australia, 74-70.