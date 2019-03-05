Howard named SEC Freshman of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKYT) - Kentucky freshman Rhyne Howard is the SEC Freshman of the Year and Maci Morris has been named All-SEC first-team, the AP announced on Tuesday.
Howard is the third player in program history to earn SEC Freshman of the Year joining A'dia Mathies and Bria Goss in winning the award.
The Cleveland, Tenn. native ranks fourth among freshmen nationally and leads the SEC at 16.0 points per game.
Morris, a senior from Pineville, is averaging 15.1 points per game.
UK coach Matthew Mitchell was named the SEC co-Coach of the Year.
2018-19 ALL-SEC AWARDS
Co-Coaches of the Year: Matthew Mitchell, UK and Vic Schaefer, MSU
Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, MSU
Freshman of the Year: Rhyne Howard, UK
Defensive Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, MSU
6th Woman of the Year: Cierra Porter, MIZ
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Maci Morris, UK
ALL-SEC FIRST TEAM
Sophie Cunningham, MIZ
Teaira McCowan, MSU
Chennedy Carter, TAMU
Caliya Robinson, UG
Anriel Howard, MSU
Rhyne Howard, UK
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Maci Morris, UK
ALL-SEC SECOND TEAM
Tyasha Harris, SC
Chelsea Dungee, AR
Te'a Cooper, SC
Janiah McKay, AU
Rennia Davis, UT
Alexis Jennings, SC
Mariella Fasoula, VU
Crystal Allen, UM
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Taylor Murray, UK
Teaira McCowan, MSU
Caliya Robinson , UG
Janiah McKay, AU
Jazzmun Holmes, MSU
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Rhyne Howard, UK
Zaay Green, UT
Destanni Henderson, SC
Victaria Saxton, SC
Brinae Alexander, VU
Akira Levy, MIZ
Robyn Benton, AU
Blair Green, UK