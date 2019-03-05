Howard named SEC Freshman of the Year

Kentucky freshman Rhyne Howard is the SEC Freshman of the Year and Maci Morris has been named All-SEC first-team, the AP announced on Tuesday.

Howard is the third player in program history to earn SEC Freshman of the Year joining A'dia Mathies and Bria Goss in winning the award.

The Cleveland, Tenn. native ranks fourth among freshmen nationally and leads the SEC at 16.0 points per game.

Morris, a senior from Pineville, is averaging 15.1 points per game.

UK coach Matthew Mitchell was named the SEC co-Coach of the Year.

2018-19 ALL-SEC AWARDS

Co-Coaches of the Year: Matthew Mitchell, UK and Vic Schaefer, MSU

Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, MSU

Freshman of the Year: Rhyne Howard, UK

Defensive Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, MSU

6th Woman of the Year: Cierra Porter, MIZ

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Maci Morris, UK

ALL-SEC FIRST TEAM

Sophie Cunningham, MIZ

Teaira McCowan, MSU

Chennedy Carter, TAMU

Caliya Robinson, UG

Anriel Howard, MSU

Rhyne Howard, UK

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Maci Morris, UK

ALL-SEC SECOND TEAM

Tyasha Harris, SC

Chelsea Dungee, AR

Te'a Cooper, SC

Janiah McKay, AU

Rennia Davis, UT

Alexis Jennings, SC

Mariella Fasoula, VU

Crystal Allen, UM

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Taylor Murray, UK

Teaira McCowan, MSU

Caliya Robinson , UG

Janiah McKay, AU

Jazzmun Holmes, MSU

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Rhyne Howard, UK

Zaay Green, UT

Destanni Henderson, SC

Victaria Saxton, SC

Brinae Alexander, VU

Akira Levy, MIZ

Robyn Benton, AU

Blair Green, UK

