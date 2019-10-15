Howard named preseason 1st-team All-SEC

UK guard Rhyne Howard has been named to the preseason All-SEC first-team in a vote by league and national media, it was announced on Tuesday.

Howard was the unanimous national Freshman of the Year last season.

UK was picked to finish fourth in the upcoming SEC season.

Howard was also named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2018 and SEC Newcomer of the Year. She was an honorable mention all-American, All-SEC and named SEC All-Freshman last season.

Howard led UK with 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She scored in double figures in 26 games last year.

