Kentucky freshman Rhyne Howard has been named the national Freshman of the Year, the United States Basketball Writers Association announced on Friday.

Named the SEC Freshman of the Year earlier, Howard racked up eight SEC Freshman of the Week honors this year. She was the only freshman in the country with at least 500 points, 70 three-pointers, 75 assists and 65 steals.

Howard is just the second freshman in UK history to lead the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding.