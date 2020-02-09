Howard returns, No. 15 Kentucky falls at No. 25 Arkansas

Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and No. 25-ranked Arkansas beat 15th-ranked Kentucky 103-85.

It was the third time this season Arkansas reached the century mark. The Razorbacks are 1-3 this season against teams in the AP Top 25.

Chelsea Dungee, who'd been averaging just a little more than 10 points a contest over her last six games, scored 24 on 8-of-12 shooting and made all four of her triples.

Rhyne Howard scored 20 points after missing three games with a fractured finger and Chasity Patterson scored a career-high 32 points. She scored 21 of those in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats (18-5, 7-4) host No. 8 Mississippi State next Sunday.