Howard scores 30, No. 15 Kentucky beats Samford 79-49

Rhyne Howard scored a career-high 30 points and No. 15 Kentucky beat Samford 79-49 Sunday afternoon to improve to 9-0.

Howard has now scored at least 20 points on five occasions this season, and 15 times during her two years in Lexington.

The sophomore has scored at least 20 points in four of UK's last five games. Her previous career high was 29 points, which she had scored twice in her career, including in UK's win over Charlotte on Wednesday.

Sabrina Haines added 12 points for the Wildcats. Kentucky (9-0) will host Winthrop on Wednesday before taking on No. 2 Louisville on December 15.