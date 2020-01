Rhyne Howard hit seven threes and scored a career-high 37 points to lead No. 13 Kentucky past No. 22 Tennessee 80-76 Sunday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky hit 13 triples in the win to improve to 12-2, 1-1 in the SEC.

Sabrina Haines added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists in the win. She also hit three triples.

The Wildcats visit Alabama on Thursday night.