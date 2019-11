UK’s Rhyne Howard is one of 30 players named to the John R. Wooden Award Women’s Preseason Watch List.

The Wooden Award is given annually to the national player of the year in both men’s and women’s basketball.

Howard, a sophomore guard, has received several preseason award and was named the national Freshman of the Year last season. Howard led Kentucky with 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.