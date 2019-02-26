Howard wins 3rd-straight SEC Freshman of Week honor

For the third consecutive week, Kentucky forward Rhyne Howard has earned the SEC’s Freshman of the Week award, for her performances in wins against South Carolina and LSU.

Howard scored 17 points, had four rebounds, two assists and three steals in the Wildcats’ 65-57 upset at No. 13 South Carolina. The Cleveland, Tenn. native followed that with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in a win against LSU on Senior Day.

Howard has won the Freshman of the Week award eight times this season.

