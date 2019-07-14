Hudgins homers, Legends beat Drive 4-3 to clinch series

Chris Hudgins smashed a solo homer in the third and Rubendy Jaquez hit a RBI double in the seventh to lead the Lexington Legends to a 4-3 win over the Greenville Drive Sunday afternoon.

The Drive scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Legends scored two of their own in the second. Chase Vallot drilled a RBI single and Jeison Guzman hit a RBI groundout to tie the game 2-2.

Hudgins homered in the third to make it a 3-2 game and after Greenville tied it in the top of the seventh, Jaquez drove home the game-winning run in the bottom half.

The Legends (47-45) open up a three-game series in Rome Monday night.