Humes dazzles, No. 18 UK tops No. 11 South Carolina in opener

Updated: Fri 10:31 PM, Mar 08, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WKYT) -- Junior pitcher Autumn Humes pitched a complete-game shutout and No. 18 Kentucky blanked No. 11 South Carolina 5-0 in Columbia Friday night.

Humes only allowed two hits and two walks and struck out five Gamecock batters. She improves to 5-4 in the circle this season.

Kentucky opened the scoring with a Mallory Peyton RBI in the fourth inning and added two more runs in the fifth. Lauren Johnson hit a solo blast and Katie Reed scored on a throwing error.

The Wildcats added two more runs in the seventh inning to improve to 13-7 this season. The series continues Saturday at 2pm from Carolina Softball Stadium.




 
