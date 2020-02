With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, Autumn Humes hit a walk-off grand slam to beat N.C. State 6-2 Saturday afternoon in the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association Lead-Off Classic.

Humes also got the win in the circle, pitching a complete game with only eight hits allowed.

Kentucky is now 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

The final competitive of the weekend for Kentucky will be against No. 7 Minnesota on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.