Humphries preparing for basketball and music career

Former Kentucky forward Isaac Humphries will perform a benefit concert on Sunday at the Lexington Opera House. The Sydney, Australia native said on Tuesday that it was a privilege to sing for the Big Blue Nation.

"They obviously see so much about us and our basketball lives, but we all have other interests as well,” Humphries said. “I have two loves: basketball and music. I thought it would just be really cool for our fan base and BBN to see another side to us and another side to me.”

Humphries said he will perform 15 songs on the Lexington stage, because that’s the same number he wore in college.

The 7-footer finished the basketball season with the Atlanta Hawks, fulfilling a dream for Humphries to play in the NBA. He will play this summer with the Los Angeles Clippers, so basketball trumps music, but only for a few weeks.

"I will not put music on the backend or in the backseat, or stop doing it,” Humphries said. “But I definitely go in waves of what I prioritize. I always prioritize basketball because that is my career and that is a love of mine, and I know that is going to be my life for a long time.”

“But that's not to say I can't come home and play piano for an hour in the nighttime or sing in the shower or something like that.”

Humphries, backed by the Bobby Perry Band, will take the Opera House stage at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

