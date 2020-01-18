Hundreds join UK baseball and softball players for Fan Day

Hundreds of kids joined Kentucky baseball and softball players on the turf inside Nutter Field House on Saturday for the annual Fan Day.

The Wildcats put the young UK fans through drills, including fielding and hitting drills, in what baseball coach Nick Mingione called an opportunity to make relationships.

"When else do you get to hang out with the student-athletes and actually practice the sport?” Mingione said. “This is one of those sports where we feel like we can do that.”

“I love the event, just because you can see the faithful Big Blue Nation,” softball coach Rachel Lawson said. "People are so busy and for them to take time out of their day, bring their kids here, it's the next step to coming to a Kentucky baseball game or a Kentucky softball game.”

After the on-field drills, UK players signed autographs and posed for pictures.

“The way we’re going to grow our brand and our sport is through relationships,” Mingione said. “To watch those men and women out there develop those relationships is pretty neat.”

