Improbable works at Churchill Downs ahead of Preakness

Ahead of Saturday's Preakness Stakes, the likely favorite in the race Improbable got in some work Monday morning at Churchill Downs.

His Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will try for his record-breaking eighth Preakness win and he believes Improbable looks strong after his fourth place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

"I want to make sure he still has a lot of energy," said Baffert. "He is going over the ground really well and he looks really healthy."

"He has held his weight pretty well. We want to go up there and make sure he is hitting on all cylinders. We don't wan't to go up there and embarrass ourselves," said Baffert.

The Preakness Stakes is set for May 18.