Indiana All-stars pour it on Kentucky 97-64

Kentucky’s boys’ all-stars got hammered by Indiana 97-64 at Knights Hall in Louisville. Madison Central star Isaiah Cozart was one of the few bright spots for Kentucky with eight points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Kentucky trimmed a 16-point lead to nine with 5:24 to play in the first half, but Indiana finished the first 20 minutes on a 16-5 run paced by the trio of Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson-Davis, Brandon Newman and Isaiah Thompson who combined for 51 points.

Kentucky was led in scoring by JJ Kalakon of Waggener who had nine points.

