Isaac Humphries pursuing love of basketball and music

One thing Isaac Humphries isn't giving up on is a career in music and basketball.

"I have two loves, basketball and music and I thought it would just be really cool for our fan base and BBN to see another side to me."

Former Kentucky Wildcat Isaac Humphries is no stranger to the big stage of college basketball, but on Sunday he'll be taking the stage at the Lexington Opera House for a benefit concert.

"I'm all about really intertwining all of my worlds right now."

He will perform 15 songs, representing the number he wore at UK.

"Anyway I could incorporate my basketball life into this show, I kind of did, and people will see that when they come here."

Isaac says he's trying to find the perfect balance of music and basketball, coming off his first NBA stint this past season with the Atlanta Hawks.

"I was thrown in and I just kind of had to do it, and the best part about all of that is I genuinely felt like I belong."

He credits his two seasons at Kentucky for preparing him for the pros.

"Kentucky gave me an opportunity to live that life and get a taste of what that pro dream life is, and figure everything out that comes with being in the lime light and being in the spotlight as a basketball player."

But playing basketball at UK didn't just prepare him on the court.

"Kentucky basketball prepared me for this concert. You know I would never have been able to stand on this stage by myself in front of a full house at a theatre and do that, but Kentucky gave me the confidence and the will to back myself, and here I am about to do it."