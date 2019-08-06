Isaiah Epps expected to miss six weeks with fracture in left foot

Kentucky junior Isaiah Epps, who opened camp as a projected starter, is expected to miss six weeks with a small fracture in his left foot.

Offensive Coordinator Eddie Gran reported the news on Tuesday and said the surgery to insert a screw went well, but now it's about replacing his production.

Epps played in all 13 games last season and started against Georgia and Tennessee. He caught eight passes for 76 yards. One guy that needs to step up in his absence is Bryce Oliver.

"He has to," said Gran. "Coach always talks about next man up. He has a great opportunity and we need guys to step up and get into that role and so far he has done a nice job."

"It has created an opportunity for Bryce Oliver," said wide receivers coach Michael Smith. "Bryce out of spring was pushing Isaiah from that point anyway. When you recruit these guys, you know about their athletic ability. Bryce Oliver is a tremendous athlete."