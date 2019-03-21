Ja Morant's triple-double leads Murray State past Marquette in NCAA Tournament

Murray State's Ja Morant stole the show in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the 12-seed Racers dominated 5-seed Marquette for the upset.

Morant tallied a triple-double (17 points, 11 rebounds, 16 assists) as Murray State defeated Marquette 83-64. This was the first NCAA Tournament triple-double since 2012.

Tevin Brown led Murray State in scoring with 19.

The NBA prospect caught the attention of the country with highlight reel plays, including dunking the ball over an opposing player.

Murray State moves on to play Florida State in the second round.

