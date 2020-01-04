Jacksonville State uses late run to beat EKU 80-71

Jacara Cross came off the bench to match his season high with 20 points and Jacksonville State closed out the game on an 11-2 run to beat Eastern Kentucky 80-71.

JacQuess Hobbs hit back-to-back jumpers to pull Eastern Kentucky even at 69 with 4:51 remaining in the game, but Derrick Cook hit two free throws, Cross sank 3 of 4 foul shots and Cook added a layup to put the Gamecocks (7-8, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) up 78-69 with 1:46 left to play.

The Colonels (4-11, 1-1 OVC) host Eastern Illinois on Thursday.