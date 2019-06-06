Jags' Allen likely to miss upcoming minicamp

Jacksonville’s first-round draft pick, Josh Allen, likely will miss the Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp due to an injury.

Head coach Doug Marrone says the former UK standout, who missed the team’s organized tam activities with a knee bruise, will likely miss the camp, which runs June 11-13.

"I'll probably just as safety hold him until he's ready for camp," Marrone said, via the Jaguars' official website. "Technically he could be ready to go next week."

Allen was the seventh overall pick out of UK, was working with team trainers off to the side during the OTAs.

The knee issue appears to be minor, but the Jaguars continue to hold the defensive end out, erring on the side of caution.

