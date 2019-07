Former Kentucky star Jamal Murray has agreed to a five-year, $170-million maximum contract extension to stay with the Denver Nuggets.

This makes Murray the highest-paid Canadian athlete ever. His deal tops the $148-million deal that Andrew Wiggins signed in 2017.

The 22-year-old averaged 18.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game on 43.7 percent shooting from the field.