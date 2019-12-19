James Wiseman leaves Memphis, will prepare for 2020 NBA draft

Memphis center James Wiseman has a temporary restraining order to play while he fights an NCAA ruling claiming he's ineligible. (WMC)
Posted:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKYT) - Memphis freshman James Wiseman has left the school to prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft, the player announced on his Instagram.

Wiseman, a one-time UK recruit, is potentially the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The NCAA recently upheld its 12-game suspension of Wiseman after it was determined Memphis coach Penny Hardaway provided $11,500 to Wiseman’s family to help with moving expenses several years ago.

Reports indicate Wiseman will sign with an agent and begin preparing for the draft.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus