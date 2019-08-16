Jason Foley takes over for Larry French at Southwestern

In five seasons at Southwestern, the legendary Larry French won 47 games, but after leading the Warriors to a 10-3 record last year, he is now the head coach at Middlesboro.

As for his replacement, that would be Jason Foley.

"Larry French is a legendary coach," said Foley. "When you follow up someone like that, that's big expectations but I have a lot of confidence in our kids right now. They are working hard, buying into our culture. It will take time to get our offensive and defensive schemes in but I think they are doing a great job right now."

Jason coached Pulaski County's middle school team to four state championships from 2010-2017 and spent the last two seasons at Taylor County. His Cardinals won 19 games including the program's first regional title since 1999.

"Very excited to be back home," said Foley. "I was away for a couple years and I was here for a long time and excited to be back in the area. Great football area and it's very exciting."

So how are his players adjusting with a new man in charge?

"At first it was hard with a new coaching staff and everything," said Southwestern linebacker Austin Barnes. "With Foley, more offensively sound. Plays very good. Our team is more put together. We have been in the weight room a lot."

Offensively, the Warriors have to replace Drew Sawyers and his 2,300 yards, but they do return their leading receiver JP Vaught and second-leading rusher Chase Doan. Pair that with veteran linebacker Austin Barnes and you get a team full of confidence.

"State championship is always the goal, always the mentality," said Barnes. "Yes, I firmly believe we will beat Pulaski County in region and district so look forward to that."