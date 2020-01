The Jason Garrett era in Dallas has come to an end. ESPN is reporting Jerry Jones has fired the head coach after nine up-and-down seasons.

The Cowboys started the 2019 3-0, but missed the playoffs and finished 8-8 for the fourth time in Garrett's nine seasons as coach.

Garrett’s career record with the Cowboys was 85-67 but won just two playoff games and was never able to get Dallas past the divisional round.