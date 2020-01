Villanova's Jay Wright has been named The Associated Press coach of the decade after leading the Wildcats to two national titles in the 2010s. Wright also helped shape the way college basketball is played with the advent of position-less basketball.

Wright received 16 of 24 votes from a panel of AP poll voters. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski was second with five votes, with Gonzaga's Mark Few, Kentucky's John Calipari and Virginia's Tony Bennett receiving one each.