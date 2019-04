Jaywalk is the 8-5 favorite for Saturday’s Ashland Stakes (G1) at Keeneland.

The champion filly out of Lady Pewitt is the 2018 Eclipse Award winner. She finished fourth in her 2019 debut in the Davona Dale Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Here are the post positions:

1. Bizwhacks 15-1

2. Chocolate 5-1

3. Lady Kate 15-1

4. Jaywalk 8-5

5. Feedback 3-1

6. Restless Rider 5-2

7. Bell’s the One 15-1

8. Out for a Spin 20-1