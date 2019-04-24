UK's Jenny Schaper named Athlete of the Week

Jenny Schaper is looking to make the most of her final season at UK.

"This is kind of the last run for me," said Schaper. "So it's kind of bittersweet, really emotional. I'm trying to keep myself together."

Over the weekend, the Wildcats senior catcher hit a trio of home runs in Kentucky first sweep of Auburn in ten years.

"Oh she was everything," said UK coach Rachel Lawson. "I mean even the first game just drawing a walk for the first at-bat, big at-bat, drew a walk. She set the tone for the entire weekend."

"It was a pretty emotional weekend for me, being a senior weekend," said Schaper. "I just wanted to go out there and really enjoy the moment, live in the moment and ended up playing really well."

Schaper is batting .340 this season with 11 home runs and 43 RBI. She has started all 47 games this season.

The UK softball team has enjoyed postseason success during Schaper's time in Lexington, but have yet to take that next step of making the College World Series.

"Every year that I've been here you know we've been super close to breaking through and super close to going to the world series," said Schaper. "So if our senior class can take this team to the world series, I think that will kind of break it open for teams in the future."