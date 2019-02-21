Jim Boeheim involved in fatal accident

Police say longtime Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim (BAY-heim) struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking outside his vehicle on a highway.

Syracuse police say the man had been in a car with three others before midnight Wednesday after their vehicle crashed.

Police say the 74-year-old Boeheim drove by and struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid the vehicle on Interstate 690 in Syracuse.

The hall of fame basketball coach is cooperating with the investigation. Police say there was no sign that Boeheim was impaired. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time.

Boeheim has coached at Syracuse University for 43 years, winning a national title in 2003 and making five Final Four appearances. His team defeated Louisville 69-49 Wednesday night during a home game.