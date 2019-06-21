John Calipari breaks down his 2019 Kentucky draft class

Since John Calipari arrived in Lexington, he has produced 38 NBA Draft picks at Kentucky and that includes Thursday's three first-round draft picks.

Courtesy: John Calipari

With the No. 12 overall pick, the Charlotte Hornets drafted PJ Washington. He joins fellow Wildcats Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Malik Monk.

With the very next pick at No. 13, the Miami Heat drafted Tyler Herro. He will join Bam Adebayo under Heat President and former Wildcat Pat Riley.

With the No. 29 overall pick, the San Antonio Spurs drafted Keldon Johnson. He is the first UK player to get drafted by the Spurs.

