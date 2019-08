Johnson Central ran for 306 yards and routed Lafayette 49-12 Friday night to open the season with a win.

Dillon Preston opened the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run and after Drake Nelson scored for Lafayette to even the game at six, the Golden Eagles rattled off 36 unanswered points.

Bryce Tackett rushed for two touchdowns and Cody Rice ran for one and also took an interception back for a touchdown.