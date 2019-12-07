Johnson Central tops Boyle Co. 21-20 to win 4A title

Johnson Central beat Boyle County 21-20 Saturday afternoon to win its second state title in school history.

The Rebels opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 6-yard touchdown from Reed Lanter to Reiley Colwick. Devin Johnson then answered for Johnson Central with a 22-yard touchdown to make it a 7-7 game.

Will McDaniel then put Boyle County up 14-7 before Dillon Preston scored on the doorstep to tie the game 14-14 at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Cody Rice scored from 12 yards out to put Johnson Central up 21-14. Reese Smith answered back for Boyle County with a 3-yard touchdown, but the Rebels missed the extra point and that cost them the game.

Johnson Central ends the season with a 15-0 record, while Boyle County suffers its first loss.