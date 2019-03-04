Johnson, West, Baity shine at NFL Combine

Kentucky sent four defensive backs to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and the Wildcats impressed the scouts in attendance.

Starting with Darius West, the standout from Lima, Ohio ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, finished with 19 reps in the bench press and recorded a 33.5 in the vertical jump and 113.0 in the broad jump.

Lonnie Johnson is projected as a first or second rounder in most mock drafts and ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash. He finished with 15 reps in the bench press, and recorded a 38.0 vertical jump and a 129.0 broad jump.

Derrick Baity did not run the 40-yard dash, but finished with ten reps in the bench press. He had a 38.5 in the vertical jump and a 127.0 in the broad jump.

Mike Edwards did not participate in any drills in the NFL Combine. He reportedly broke his thumb at the Senior Bowl, but should be ready to go for Kentucky's Pro Day on March 22.