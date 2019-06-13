Johnson is third Wildcat to receive NBA Draft green room invitation

Keldon Johnson is the third former UK basketball player to receive an invitation from the NBA to attend next week’s draft.

Johnson will join Tyler Herro and PJ Washington in the green room at the draft, which will be Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

20 players were invited to last year’s draft.

In his only season at Kentucky, Johnson averaged 13.5 points and nearly six rebounds per game.

NBA front office personnel help determine which players will be invited to the draft, based upon where those players are expected to be drafted. Johnson, Herro and Washington are all thought to be first-round picks.