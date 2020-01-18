Johnson leads No. 11 Louisville past No. 3 Duke on the road

Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and No. 11 Louisville hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke 79-73 in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season title chase.

Malik Williams added two free throws with 16 seconds left and followed immediately with a transition dunk off a turnover to help seal the win.

Freshman Cassius Stanley had season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who shot just 37% and went 6 of 25 from 3-point range.