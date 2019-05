Cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr. has signed with the Houston Texans, the team announced on Friday.

Johnson, out of Kentucky, was a second-round pick in the draft by the Texans. According to Spotrac.com, Johnson signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,204,652, with a signing bonus of $1.8 million.

Cornerback Derrick Baity, Jr. signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Texans.

Both players will participate in the Texans’ rookie mini-camp beginning Friday.