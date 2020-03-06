Johnson's 32 points fuels LexCath to 65-54 win over Douglass

Lexington Catholic got 32 points from Bellarmine commit Ben Johnson as the Knights eliminated Douglass 65-54 in the semifinals of the boys’ 11th region tournament at EKU.

Johnson’s 32 points came on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor and 12-of-15 from the free throw line as LexCath advances to the 11th region championship game for the first time since 2017.

Knights coach Brandon Salsman was more than impressed. "I mean holy cow, how many juniors in the state of Kentucky can do that? And he's not player of the year in the region? It's just unbelievable.”

Johnson has been the catalyst for the 31-2 Knights.

“He's averaged 30 points all year long,” said Salsman. “He's a great player. The whole team's great don't get me wrong, but they know our bread and butter is with Ben and he had an unbelievable performance tonight just like he's done all year long. Great job, I can't be more happy for him."

Douglass got 16 points from All-Region standout Dashawn Jackson. The Broncos led 19-10 after the first quarter, but LexCath rallied in the 2nd period and led by ten points (43-33) heading into the 4th quarter.

Douglass (21-12) got as close as 52-49 early in the fourth quarter, but then saw Catholic go on a 8-2 spurt to open a 60-51 lead.

