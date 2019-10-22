Jomaru Brown, Jordan Walker named to All-OVC team

EKU sophomore guard Jomaru Brown has been named to the Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team as voted on by the league's coaches.

Brown earned OVC All-Newcomer Team honors last season as a freshman. He ranked seventh in the OVC in scoring during conference play at 16.9 points-per-game. That number led all freshmen in the league.

The Colonels were picked to finish 6th out of 12 teams in a preseason poll of league head coaches and sports information directors.

Morehead State was picked to finish 8th out of 12 teams and senior guard Jordan Walker was also named to the All-OVC team.

As a junior, Walker averaged 15.8 points per game.