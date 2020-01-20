Jomaru Brown voted OVC player of the week

Eastern Kentucky University sophomore Jomaru Brown has been voted the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for men’s basketball, the league announced on Monday.

Brown averaged 31.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists-per-game over last week’s Nashville road trip.

The 6-2 guard was nearly unstoppable in the Colonels’ 92-88 win at Tennessee State on Saturday night. He poured in 37 points in the victory to go along with six rebounds and four assists. His 37 points are the most by any player during OVC play this season.

Brown hit on 18-of-19 free throws in the win, including four in the final minute to seal it. His 18 free throws are the most by any OVC player in a game this season and the second most by any player in the country.

Brown scored 25 points in the loss at Belmont on Thursday, adding five rebounds and four more assists. He connected on a career-high five three-pointers versus the Bruins.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native shot 47 percent (8-of-17) from deep and 85 percent (22-of-26) from the free throw line over the week.

He now leads the OVC in scoring during conference play (22.3 points-per-game).

It is the second time this season Brown has been voted OVC Player of the Week.

The Colonels stay on the road this week to face Jacksonville State (Thursday) and Tennessee Tech (Saturday).

