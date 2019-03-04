Jordan Jones eager to prove he belongs in the NFL

Jordan Jones was one of eight Kentucky standouts to receive an invite to the NFL Combine and he is eager to prove that he belongs in the pros.

The linebacker from Youngstown, Ohio ran a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash, finishing with 23 reps in the bench press. He also recorded a 123 inch broad jump and a 32.5 inch jump in the vertical.

His 20-yard shuttle time clocked in at 4.37 seconds.

He started 12 games in 2018, making 68 tackles, 5.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, and four pass breakups on the year.