Josh Allen: 'I want to wear a gold jacket and be in the Hall of Fame'

Josh Allen finished his career in Lexington as Kentucky's all-time leader in career sacks and sacks in a season.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Allen ran a 4.63 40-yard dash and finished with 28 reps in the bench press. He also jumped 118 inches in the broad jump and clocked a 4.23 time in the 20-yard shuttle.

He is projected to be one of the top five picks in April's NFL Draft and he stopped by the WKYT studios on Monday to reflect on his college career and he also talked about his goals in the NFL.