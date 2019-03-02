Josh Allen: "I'm the best player in this draft"

Every NFL team is always looking for an elite edge rusher and in the 2019 NFL draft, perhaps none are better than Kentucky's Josh Allen.

Allen took his turn in front of the media Saturday at the combine and as you would imagine, there were many reporters eager to hear from college football's defensive player of the year, and just like he did following the bowl game, Josh still has plenty of confidence in himself.

"Oh yeah I think I'm the best player in this draft, but if a team doesn't see that, I mean I believe that," said UK's all-time sacks leader. "I feel like other guys here should believe that, but I believe that and if a team doesn't believe that, then I'll see them during the season."

"Oh I think Josh is the number one pick, first round first pick because Josh played in the SEC and he could have left after his junior year, but when he came back for his senior year, he proved to everyone why he should be the number one pick," said Jordan Jones. The former Kentucky linebacker is also working out at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Josh finished with 28 reps on the bench press Saturday. He will go through the on-the-field drills Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.