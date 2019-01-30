Josh Allen is the 2018 Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

It should not have been a surprise when Josh Allen was named the 2018 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year.

The former UK linebacker dominated the football fields he played upon and he reeled in every major defensive award.

Allen set the UK record for sacks in a season with 17 and the Wildcats all-time record (31.5).

The Top-10 was dominated by football Wildcats. Former UK running back finished Benny Snell finished second. It is the first time in the 38-year history of the award that teammates finished atop the leaderboard.

1. Josh Allen

2. Benny Snell

3. Justify

4. Mark Stoops

5. Asia Durr