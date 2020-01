Former Kentucky All-American Josh Allen has been named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster in his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He is the first rookie in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl.

In 16 games this season, he recorded 10.5 sacks, 31 solo tackles and two forced fumbles. Allen led all rookies with 10.5 sacks. Maxx Crosby was second with 10.0 sacks.