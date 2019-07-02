Josh Allen one of highest-rated rookies for Madden NFL 20

Updated: Tue 5:46 PM, Jul 02, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - Jacksonville rookie Josh Allen is one of the highest-rated rookie players in the upcoming Madden NFL 20.

Allen, the former Wildcat linebacker and consensus national defensive player of the year, is rated the fourth-highest first-year player in the upcoming game release. Allen received a rating of 77 as a defensive end, the position he’ll play this season with the Jaguars.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is the highest-rated rookie, at 80.

Former Madison Southern running back Damien Harris, now a rookie with the Patriots, was given a 69 rating, as was UK’s all-time leading rusher, Benny Snell, Jr.

Mike Edwards, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, received a 68 rating, as did former UK teammate and second-round pick of the Houston Texans, Lonnie Johnson, Jr.

Madden NFL 20 is expected to be released in early August.

 
