Josh Allen putting in work at Jaguars Rookie Mini-Camp

Friday was the first day on the job for Kentucky's Josh Allen as the Jaguars' first-round pick began practice at rookie mini-camp.

Allen mostly played outside linebacker at Kentucky, but the Jaguars drafted Allen to play multiple positions on defense. He will be counted on to rush the passer as both a linebacker and a defensive end.

"I just do whatever they want me to do, to be honest with you," said Allen. "They brought me here to play multiple positions and if so, then that's what they use me as, but if they want me to just rush the passer, I'll rush the passer. So I'm just doing my job, doing what they tell me to do and try to be great at that."