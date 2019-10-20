Josh Allen records 5th career sack, Jags beat Bengals 27-17

In Sunday's 27-17 win over Cincinnati, Jaguars standout Josh Allen recorded his fifth sack of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (41) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

According to the Jacksonville Jaguars, his five sacks are tied with John Henderson (2002) for the most by a Jaguars player through seven career games in franchise history.

The former Kentucky Wildcat is also the first Jaguars rookie since Yannick Ngakoue in 2016 to post a sack in three straight games. His five sacks are also the fifth-most by a rookie in franchise history.

"I got a great team and a great defensive line," said Allen. "I got veteran players I get to play with and they get all the credit. Can't ask for a better group than these dudes. I love going to war with them every day."

The Jaguars (3-4) host the Jets on October 27.