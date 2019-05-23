Josh Allen signs rookie contract with Jaguars

Josh Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, has signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It feels great,” Allen said after putting pen to paper.

“It feels good to focus on football now, and just worry about football – and not worry about anything off the field,” Allen said. “I know everything’s settled in now. I’m ready for my family to get down here, and be a Jacksonville Jaguar for life.”

“I’m just ready to make a name for myself in the National Football League. It’s official. I’m officially a Jaguar. It feels great.”

Allen missed Thursday’s organized team activities practice (OTA) with a bruised knee. Jags head coach Doug Marrone said there is “zero” concern about Allen’s injury.

“I’m good,” Allen said. “It is what it is. It’s football. I’ve never heard of anybody ever not having anything wrong with them playing a violent sport such as this one. It is what it is. I’ll be back soon.”

Under the NFL’s new rookie salary scale, all first-round picks sign a four-year contract with a fifth-year option. Per the NFL rookie slot system, All’s four-year deal is worth roughly $22.7 million. He was expecting to receive a signing bonus of nearly $14.6 million.

