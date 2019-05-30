Josh Allen won't play linebacker for Jaguars

Josh Allen will not play linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former Kentucky Wildcat and national Defensive Player of the Year will put his hand on the ground in the Jags’ 4-3 defense as a defensive end.

“Josh Allen was drafted to be a defensive end,” Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash said on Thursday.

Wash made the comments before the Jaguars’ fifth organized team activities practice.

Allen, the No. 7 overall pick, played outside linebacker at UK and was projected as a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher in the NFL.

“He did a nice job dropping in college,” Wash said of Allen’s ability to cover receivers. “I can’t honestly say being a (former) D-Line (defensive line coach) that I get too excited about a 15-sack guy dropping into coverage.”

“Hopefully, you won’t see too damned much of that.”

Allen has been working on a side field since Day 2 of OTAs because of a knee contusion.

